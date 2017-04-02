Victims Advocates Raise Awareness During National Crime Victims' Rights Week

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is taking place from April 2nd through 8th. Several counties in the area are raising awareness so victims of any crime from a misdemeanor to felony know how to navigate the criminal justice system.

“Anybody can be a victim of crime,” said Preston county Victim Advocate Stacy Greaser.

Each year it happens to millions of Americans, but victim advocates are here to help.

“I think a lot of people are misconceived,” Greaser said. “They think of horrendous crimes when they hear of a victim advocate, but it could be a DUI with death, burglary, accident with damage, numerous things.”

No matter what the crime, advocates are there for support and to encourage victims to be active in the legal process.

As a victim advocate, Greaser says she notifies victims of any crime and makes them aware of dates and times of any court hearings because they have a right to attend and know the outcome.

The Office for Victims of Crime sends out a yearly resource guide and encourages local advocates to use this week for extra awareness.

Preston County will honor that with a proclamation by County Commission that reflects this year’s them of strength, resilience, and justice.

“I try to get them as active as possible in the case cause there’s usually a better outcome for them in regards to the sentence, and if there’s any restitution owed,” Greaser said. “When the magistrate or the judge sees their face and can put a name to the face it turns out better for the victim.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime, Greaser encourages you to call your county’s victim advocate’s office.

If you’re in Preston County, you can contact her in the Preston County Prosecuting Attorney’s office at 304-329-1885.

West Virginia also has a Crime Victims Compensation Fund that will provide certain benefits to innocent victims such as medical expenses or funeral costs in case of death. Additional information can be found by calling 877-562-6878.

The Monongalia County Victim Assistance Program is also holding events throughout the week. They will have an information booth inside the Mountainlair on West Virginia University’s campus from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday the 3rd and Tuesday the 4th.

They will also hold a mock-trial from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 6th at the Monongalia County Justice Center. The case will be a representation of a DUI with death case with real prosecutors and law enforcement and head District Attorney Perri Jo DeChristopher. They will also be giving away prizes and everyone is welcome.