Man On the Run After Shooting At Webster County Deputy Sheriff

UPDATE: 4/2 3:30 P.M.

Webster County Deputy David Vandevender was shot at in the incident, but was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sgt. Steve Murphy with State Police at 304-226-3200.

UPDATE: 11:21 P.M.

The vehicle is described as a light blue Chevy Cavalier with tinted windows and tinted rear license plate cover.

UPDATE 10:18 P.M.

A Webster County Deputy Sheriff has been treated and released from a hospital, after being shot at by a man following a traffic stop on Saturday.

The deputy notified 911 that he was on a traffic stop on Meadow Fork Road in the Cowen area just before 7p.m. A short time later he radioed the 911 center, and said shots had been fired and he was in pursuit.

The deputy later advised he had been hit, and was ending the pursuit to check himself for injuries.

The deputy was wearing his vest, and said the bullet did not penetrate his vest.

The search is ongoing for the vehicle and person involved.

Authorities are looking for a white man with long shaggy dark hair and a beard. Unknown height and weight, mid to late 30's. The man was last seen wearing a red flannel hoodie shirt, and ball cap.

The man was in a bright blue Chevy Cavalier with tinted windows and black plastic bumpers. The license plate number is unknown due to an obstructed plate.

If you have any information call the Webster County 911 Center at 304-871-7171.

ORIGINAL:

Help is needed in finding the man suspected at shooting at a Webster County Deputy Sheriff earlier Saturday night.

Authorities are looking for a white man with long dark hair and a shaggy beard. The man was last seen wearing a red flannel hoodie, and a ball cap. The man was last seen on Route 11 going from Craigsville towards Summersville in a bright blue Chevy Cavalier.

The car has black plastic bumpers and tinted windows.

If you have any information, call Webster or Nicholas County Sheriff's Office.