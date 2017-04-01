Mason-Dixon Historical Park Opens New Playground

Mason-Dixon Historical Park now has a new place for children to play.

The park cut the ribbon on a brand new playground on Saturday that was funded with money from Monongalia County’s parks and trails levy.

After playing on the slides, kids could enjoy free food, decorating their own flower pot, temporary tattoos, a limbo contest and more prize giveaways and games.

“We’re out here on the western end of the county, and some of the equipment we had needed an update,” said JR Petsko, park superintendent. “That levy really made a big difference. We have a beautiful playground here. There’s probably a hundred people here just to open this new playground and that’s how much it means to these people out here.”

Celebrations concluded with showing of a Star Wars movie in the park.