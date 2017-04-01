WVU Greek Letter Organizations Host Day of Service

Most Greek-letter organizations are founded on the principles of sisterhood and brotherhood, scholarship and service.

West Virginia University's sorority and fraternity members participated in the second annual Big Greek Day of Service on Saturday.

The event included multiple service projects throughout Monongalia and Preston counties.

Jessica Li, Office of Greek Life Student Program Adviser, said it's important for students to forge connections with the community.

"Community service is what all of our students are participating in today, and that's a big part of our Greek organizations. It's important for them to get out there and interact with the Morgantown community," Li said.

Approximately 800 students participated in about 30 different projects.