Marion County Historical Society Hosts History Expo

West Virginia has rich history and traditions, but sometimes it goes unnoticed.

The Marion County Historical Society put on the 14th Annual Mountaineer State History Expo on Saturday.

Displays throughout the expo included items for sale, information, and activities based on various historical periods.

Dora Kay Grubb, Marion County Historical Society President, said she wants the expo to open people's eyes to what the area has to offer.

"I'm hoping that what they'll say is 'hey there's a great lot of things that we didn't realize we could do locally for free and just have a good time,'" Grubb said.

The historical society puts on events year round.