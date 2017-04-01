Local Drive Supports Veterans

West Virginia is home to thousands of veterans.

Too many of those mountain state veterans struggle to find work and end up homeless. The West Virginia University Veterans Organization along with other area groups put on the O.P. Good to Go Drive on Saturday at the University Town Centre Walmart in Granville.

The drive, in honor of Corporal Tyler Burroughs, raised food and supplies for homeless veterans.

Christopher Morris, organizer, said Morgantown has far too many homeless veterans.

"Really correct the problem with the homeless veterans, which is really that they're too proud to take the help that they need," he said. "and we're really trying to fix that."

The WVU Veterans have additional events planned for later this month.