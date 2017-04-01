Community Members in Morgantown Show ACA Support

The Affordable Care Act lives on despite promises from republicans and President Donald Trump to repeal and replace.
Morgantown community members gathered together to show support for the ACA on Saturday.
One demonstrator said Americans will still have to fight for the health care act because it's under fire in Washington.
The group walked around downtown Morgantown enthusiastically chanting, "This is what democracy looks like."
