Family Continues Search for Missing Gilmer County Woman

CORRECTION (4/3/17): Mendy is 44-years-old.

It’s been almost two weeks since Melinda Sue “Mendy” Rice, 42, of Gilmer County went missing.

“We just need answers. We just need to know,” said Susie Fisher, Melinda's mother.

Family and friends have searched tirelessly for those answers since she was last seen on March 20 around 7 a.m.

On Saturday, that search took them to the Brock Ridge area of Wetzel County, just outside New Martinsville.

“Everyone is coming forward and wanting to come out and help,” said Damon Rice, Melinda's brother. “It means a lot to us. It really does.”

Mendy as she is known to those close to her is a mother, grandmother, loved by her family and friend to many.

“She’s a very special person,” Fisher said. “She’s special to me and she’s special to all of her family. She’s got lots of friends and family that think she’s special.”

“She’s definitely a really good, really good woman,” Rice said. “She definitely don’t deserve this.”

West Virginia State Police have also searched the area, and according to family members, they have no new information.

Melinda’s mother and brother said that while they don’t know what happened to her, she wouldn’t just leave her family.

“We’re holding out hope that she could be alive, but at the same time we realize that there’s a possibility that she isn’t,” said Melinda’s cousin Rodney Lamp. “There’s that pit in your stomach where you think it’s a real possibility, so we’ve all been kind of preparing for the worst, but still hoping for the best that things aren’t as bad as they might be.’

“We just want her home,” Fisher said. “No matter what’s happened, no matter what she’s gone through, we’ll be there to stand right by her. We love her and we just want her back home being grandma.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Paden City detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-455-0913.

Rice is approximately 5'4" and weighs 125 pounds. Police said Rice was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. Rice also has a tattoo on her right ankle, a cross on her middle finger and a scar on the left side of her neck.