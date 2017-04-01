Former Suncrest Elementary School Vandalized

The Morgantown Police Department responded to an alarm call at a former elementary school Friday.

Officers responded to 523 Junior Avenue, which is the former Suncrest Elementary School.

Upon clearing the building, officers noticed fire extinguishers were discharged, and small shoe prints were located in the dust from the extinguisher.

Some rooms desks were overturned, signs were bent, and water was sprayed throughout the kitchen and a broken window was also located in the building.

One police officer located three juvenile men walking in the area nearby. The officer detained the juveniles until another officer from the scene arrived to verify the tread pattern on the bottom of their shoes.

The tread patterns on the juveniles’ shoes matched the prints that were located in the extinguisher dust. The juveniles were later released to their parents and referrals will be filed.