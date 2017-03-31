Easter Bunny Arrives at Morgantown Mall

The Easter bunny is in town at the Morgantown Mall.

The Mall will be holding a Sensitive Bunny Event, Sunday, April 2nd, from 9 a.m. To 11 p.m.

Sensitive Bunny will provide children with special needs and their families a sensory friendly environment to safely enjoy the tradition of taking photos with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Morgantown Mall through April 15th.

