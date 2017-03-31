1 Person Transported After Vehicle Accident on I-79

One person was transported to the hospital after a multiple vehicle accident on the interstate.
According to 911 dispatchers, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 133 on I-79 northbound.
One person involved in the two-vehicle accident was taken to United Hospital Center.
There's no word on their name or condition at this time.
Clarksburg Studio
