Compassion Experience Visits Morgantown

One church in Morgantown is experiencing global poverty without even leaving their parking lot.

The goal of the traveling Compassion Experience is to increase awareness in each community about the realities of extreme poverty and the difference we all have the opportunity to make.

"It definitely like opened my perspective to see how much really goes on in the world and how much people with nothing can still have so much joy through something like this," said Emma Chase, student at Trinity Christian High School.

The Compassion Experience is an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries. This particular experience features Jey from Kenya, and Yannely from the Dominican Republic

Visitors simply put on a headset and are able to hear each child's story that starts in poverty but ends in hope.

"My heart goes out to it, and I wish I had a million dollars to give to everything, but it really warms my heart that an organization is devoted to doing this, because it's just really great that God's word and everything can go out to these people," said Chase.

Sponsorships are available for children in different places all over the world.

Kevin Deming had the opportunity to actually meet a child he sponsored through Compassion International.

"She just smiled and came up and hugged me, and her mom was there, and it's like we had this amazing connection and spent the day together and got to meet them and so for me, I've just been such a big advocate of compassion because I've seen firsthand in Kenya, that they don't just feed a child, they actually help the whole family," said Deming, Family Life Pastor at Chestnut Ridge Church.

The experience has over 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space where visitors will step inside homes, markets and schools.

"Coming here to West Virginia, I knew that one of the biggest things that I wanted to see is us taking the opportunity to have something like the compassion experience come here to Morgantown. So, being able to see it here firsthand has been so exciting to know that we're here, to be able to share this story of how lives are being changed all over the world," said Kevin Deming.

The Compassion Experience is free and will be set up at Chestnut Ridge Church through Monday April 3.