Harrison County Commission Holds Special Meeting

The Harrison County Commission held a special meeting Friday.

That meeting focused on an upcoming mediation conference set for next week.

The mediation centers around the pending cases against Harrison County brought by former Sheriff's Sergeant Tim Ankrom and Sergeant Greg Scolapio.

Commission President Ron Watson said Friday's meeting was to prepare for next week's mediation.

"Further, to consider establishment of parameters for our county administrator in regard to the mediation conference set for April 6 concerning the Scolapio and Ankrom case and also the cases pending against Harrison County," said Watson.

The mediation is set for April 6.