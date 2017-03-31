Chili Lunch to Honor Law Enforcement

On a rainy day, few things are better than comfort food. One organization provided hearty chili and cornbread this Friday afternoon in an effort to honor law enforcement.



The 886 Foundation, a group committed to supporting public safety and the U.S Military, hosted the lunch to show appreciated for the service and work of law enforcement in the community.



Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny enjoyed the lunch. He said that the support means everything, especially when that feeling of community can be hard to find in today's world.

"You are only as good as your community and we have a great community and community support here in Harrison County and it means a lot to be able to come and be recognized and welcomed by people in our community. You don't see that everywhere." said Sheriff Matheny.

