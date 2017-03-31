Civil War Exhibit On Display At Marion County Public Library

A new exhibit is now on display at the Marion County Public Library in Fairmont.
'Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War' focuses on the physical sacrifices many soldiers made. Hundreds of thousands of veterans were wounded, leaving them permanently disabled from battlefield wounds. The exhibit shows how their service is a reminder of the cost of the war.
Visitors can see the display right inside the entrance of the library during normal business hours.
Clarksburg Studio
