WV B.A.S.S. Nation Stocks Monongahela River at Palatine Park

Members of the West Virginia B.A.S.S. Nation helped to stock the Monongahela River at Palatine Park on Friday.



Nearly 250 bass up to 18 inches each were distributed down the river. This is the first year members have stocked the river at Palatine Park. The group's former conservation director said donations from the community are critical to continuing this program.



"We're stocking to help ensure the future of the river. we're trying to get people to help us out and donate money because these guys here have all donated money to purchase these fish," said Jim Summers, Former Conservation Director of WV B.A.S.S. Nation.

Fishermen are asked to write down the tag number of any fish they catch and contact the division of natural resources to notify them where their fish were caught.