WVU Law Clinic's Work Helps Veteran Attend Medical School

A former Army Ranger is now able to attend medical school thanks to students at West Virginia University College of Law’s Veteran Advocacy Clinic.

Third year students Brad DeFlumeri and Alex Jonese represented veteran Jeremy Marx, who served six deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Marx hopes to become a doctor, and was accepted to the Georgetown University School of Medicine. After being awarded a scholarship from the Pat Tillman Foundation, he was also entitled to additional benefits because of injuries he received while on active duty that would help cover the cost of his education.

"He had to establish that he had a reasonable career track going on and that he had been accepted to an educational program,” said DeFlumeri. “He had done these things at and applied for the benefit. Initially his case manager approved the benefit, but her decision was overturned by a higher level official in the VA."

DeFlumeri and Jonese filed an appeal, and the VA again reversed its decision in February, allowing Marx to pursue his dream.

"His military service is so extraordinarily outstanding and exceptional that merely just telling his story on paper was enough to win the claim,” DeFlumeri said of Marx. “He's very much motivated to help veterans in the future as a medical doctor and to give back to the VA and for this reason they've agreed and they now are funding his medical school matriculation at Georgetown.”

“It was a good win for us, but it was a very good win for him,” added Jonese.

Both DeFlumeri and Jonese come from families with a history of service in the military, which motivates them in their work with the clinic.

“It really tugs at your heart to see that someone who gave so much of their life or really did what they could for our country has nothing,” said Jonese. “It’s a big motivation to give back to those people who gave pretty much everything for us.”

The Veterans Advocacy Clinic is one of nine clinics inside the WVU College of Law including general practice, child and family advocacy, immigration and the innocence project.

The efforts of the more than 70 students who work in the clinics, helps the program to be ranked second in the country in greatest community impact.

"I know the other clinics have done really good stuff,” said Jonese. “A lot of them have come to settlement agreements just this year for either family law matters or civil matters in the general clinic. It's not just us. The whole clinic is doing a lot of really good work.”