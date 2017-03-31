The Laundry Room Opens In Fairmont

A new laundromat in Fairmont celebrated its grand opening on Friday.



The Laundry Room is located on Locust Avenue, right next to Fairmont Regional Medical Center. It offers three sizes of washers, commercial cleaning options and drop-off services.



The Laundry Room also has locations in Weston and Morgantown. The Laundry Room's supervisor said opening one in Fairmont was needed too.



"It was just a great location to open it at. We're located next to the hospital and the college and we just thought with them being around it would be convenient for the employees and the students," said Gail Harrison.

The Laundry Room is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.