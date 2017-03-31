Skills USA Hosts Competition at Fairmont State University

A competition geared towards students in vocational and technical fields kicks off on Friday night.



Skills USA is hosting the competition on the Fairmont State University campus. The opening ceremony starts Friday, March 31, with competitions in areas like carpentry, masonry and electrical work happening all day Saturday.



Nearly 1,000 participants are registered, with almost all of the state's career centers represented at the competition.



"It's just really exciting to watch our young people in our state, watch them demonstrate the skills and the stuff that they've learned in their classrooms and be able to come here and really feel like they're on a different level," said Tim Toler, Skills USA West Virginia State Director.

Winners from this weekend's events will move on to the Skills USA national competition.