WVU Mountaineer Marching Band Director Announces Resignation

The West Virginia University Mountaineer Marching Band director announced his resignation after 11 years.

Jay Drury has announced his resignation as director of athletic bands and associate director of bands effective June 1. He has led the Mountaineer Marching Band to multiple national appearances over the last 11 years. One of the highlight appearances being the 2016 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City when the band was selected to lead the historic parade in front of millions of spectators and a national TV audience.

"I will always be the band’s number one supporter,” Drury said.



Drury announced his decision to the administration and students Friday, March 31.

“On behalf of the School of Music, I thank Jay for his many years of service as the leader of ‘The Pride of West Virginia,” said Director Keith Jackson. “His love of the institution is incredible and we are better for his time with us. We wish him and his family the best.”

Scott Tobias, director of bands, will lead the 2017-18 Mountaineer Marching Band. During that time, WVU will conduct a national search for Drury's successor.

“I would like to thank Jay Drury for his tireless efforts on behalf of the Mountaineer Marching Band,” Tobias said. “As we move forward, we are committed to maintaining the rich tradition enjoyed by the band while continuing in our efforts to reach new heights with ‘The Pride of West Virginia.’”

On his tenure, Drury said, “Words cannot express the great honor it has been for me to serve this band program, my alma mater and the great state of West Virginia over the past 19 years. I am so thankful for all of the wonderful band staff members and thousands of band members who have shared in this journey with me to continue the tradition of excellence of one of the top college bands in the nation.”

“Although my love for and dedication to this program have not waivered, the time has come for me to focus more on my family as I look to continue to serve WVU and the state of West Virginia in a new way," Drury said.