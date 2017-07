A Fairmont man was arrested and charged for allegedly forcing sex onto a female relative.

Dale Field, Jr., 37, had sex with the 16-year-old girl on March 5 and March 18 at his residence on Alza Lane, according to West Virginia State Police.

The victim told police that she made several requests for Field, Jr. to stop.

Field, Jr. is charged with two counts of incest, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.