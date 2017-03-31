Weston Man Allegedly Flees From Police With Drugs in Vehicle

A Weston man was arrested in Harrison County Friday after deputies say he attempted to evade them with drugs in his vehicle.

David Pascasio, 28, was allegedly parked off the side of Sycamore Road with his truck lights off, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. When a deputy attempted to pull up beside Pascasio, he accelerated and almost struck another car, according to court documents.

The deputy caught up with Pascasio and found $565, approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana in separate bags, ziplock bags, digital scales, and a safe, according to court documents.

Pascasio is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and fleeing.