Elkins Man Admits to Possessing Child Pornography

A Randolph County man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to possessing child pornography.

William Kerr, Jr., 74, of Elkins, admitted to having a computer disk and other materials delivered to him, through interstate commerce, that contained images of prepubescent minors and minors under the age of 12, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kerr, Jr. faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.