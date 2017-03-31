Elkins Girl is Finalist in American Kidney Fund Art Contest

14-year-old Elkins High School freshman Skyler Moats is a finalist in the American Kidney Fund’s National Calendar Kids Art Contest for Pediatric Kidney Patients.

Living with stage 4 kidney disease, Skyler felt a calling to submit her artwork, titled A Fighting Chance.

“I wanted to let people know that with kidney disease it’s not, it’s not like, you can’t give up,” says Skyler. “it will get hard—I know for a fact cause I’m living with it—but you just got to do it, and you can’t be afraid.”

Skyler has made it to the final round of judging and is one of 13 artists whose work will be selected for the calendar cover. Her school has rallied behind her, and Elkins High Principal Russ Collett is proud to have such an inspiring student.

Her drawing was designed to be a symbol of hope and strength for kids who are struggling. To her friends, she is already a fighter who keeps a constant positive attitude.

“She’s always positive and like if you’re sad, she’ll make sure you’re better or she will see what’s wrong with you,” says Skyler’s friend Alicia Kelley. “She’s just honestly a good person all around.”

Skyler wants her work to be on the cover, but she needs your help to make that happen. Online voting to select cover art has already begun and runs through April 14.

For more information on how to vote for Skyler, visit the American Kidney Fund’s website and select her art for the cover.