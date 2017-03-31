Update: Homestead Elementary Schools Ready for Repairs

On March 1, Homestead Elementary School in Randolph County experienced a disaster.

During school lunch hours, winter storm Stella dislocated the roof of the gymnasium onto the cafeteria. In the long weeks following, students have been dismissed from the school and sent to other locations throughout the county.

Superintendent Pam Hewitt worked hard to have the transition be as easy for students as possible. The school, if renovation efforts stay on track, will be open to students this fall.

The Randolph County School Board has started to receive damage estimates and will be accepting bids soon.

Assistant Superintendent of Randolph County Schools, Rich Carr, has taken on the renovation project details.

“We have tried very hard to keep the gym floor dry and the cafeteria,” said Assistant Superintendent Carr. “The floor and also the ceiling in the cafeteria is going to need some major renovations.”

Once the initial work is done on the gymnasium, crews will move onto the cafeteria and determine whether any kitchen equipment was damaged in addition to the roof issues.

With the winter weather subsiding and rains pouring in, school staff has been working hard to avoid further weather damage. The cafeteria received the brunt of the damage with walls, floors, and roof damage.