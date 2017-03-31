19-Year-Old Man Released After 140 Days in Jail for Brother's Death

A Lost Creek man was sentenced Thursday to 140 days in jail, which he has already served, for the death of his brother.

Jonas Copass, 19, stabbed his brother Theodore Harper, 24, with a sword on August 28, 2016.

Copass told Harrison County deputies he and his brother had gotten into a fight. Copass also admitted to Judge Thomas Bedell that he had "probably seven or eight beers" before the incident occurred.

A grand jury found that the killing was involuntary, and on January 13, 2017, Copass was freed on bail when the charge against him was dropped from murder to misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter.

Bedell decided to sentence Copass to 140 days in jail already served, and Copass was released.