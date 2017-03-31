UPDATE: Escapee From Pruntytown Correctional Center Captured

UPDATE (5/2/17 8:00 p.m.):

Law enforcement captured a man Tuesday who escaped from Pruntytown Correctional Center on March 31, according to a press release.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections said the West Virginia State Police and the Fugitive Drug Task Force captured Tyler Wynkoop in the Martinsburg area Tuesday afternoon.

According to U.S Marshals, during the investigation Wynkoop returned to the Jefferson County area avoiding capture with the assistance of friends in the area. Marshals said they received a tip that Wynkoop was with his girlfriend Brittany Hundall, 25, of Harpers Ferry. Security footage of Hundall and Wynkoop was found at the Brunswick Sheetz.

On April 25, 2017 officers located Hundall at her father's home but Wynkoop was not at the residence.

Tuesday afternoon the task force located Hundall's vehicle outside a known address associated with Wynkoop in Fox Glen Trailer Park.

Officers arrested both Wynkoop and Hundall.

Hundall was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

The DOC said Wynkoop was serving a one- to 10-year sentence for grand larceny.

Wynkoop will now face a felony escape charge in Taylor County, as well as disciplinary action, according to a press release.

UPDATE (3/31/17 at 10:45 p.m.):

According to Pruntytown Correctional Center officials, the vehicle stolen by Tyler Wynkoop has been recovered, but Wynkoop remains at large.

A man escaped from the Pruntytown Correctional Center Friday morning, according to state officials.

Tyler James Wynkoop was confirmed missing at 6:15 a.m., according to a press release. Authorities believe he stole a 2001 White Jeep Grand Cherokee with WV license plate 2RS 233.

Wynkoop was sentenced out of Jefferson County for grand larceny.

If seen, please contact the Pruntytown Correctional Center at 304-265-6111 or call state police.