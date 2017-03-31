College Spotlight: West Virginia Wesleyan Outfielder, John Koon

The West Virginia Wesleyan College 2017 Baseball season may have started off slow as the team went 1-11 in the first two weeks. But with leadership from Bridgeport native and senior outfielder, John Koon, the team has started to turn things around. Koon is our College Spotlight of the Week after hitting .533 (16-30) in eight games for the bobcats. The senior earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II Regional Player of the week and Atlantic Regional Player of the week honors. Koon drove in 13 runs on the week, including a walk off home run against Wheeling Jesuit.

Koon is in the running for Division II Baseball Hero of the week as he went 3 for 5 with a double, home run and three RBIs during a 5-4 win over Wheeling Jesuit.

Koon acknowledges the accolades, but says the true reward in his eyes is how his team has shifted from a rough start in Florida to turning the corner and heading in the right direction for the remainder of the season. It is no shock to Coaches and teammates of Koon that he is getting the accolades that he deserves. Associate Head Coach Brett Ripley says, "it is an honor to get to work with John everyday and see him get rewarded for what he is doing on the field."