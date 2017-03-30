12 Sports Scores: March 30, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Philip Barbour 1
Fairmont Sr. 2
FINAL
So. Harrison 2
Braxton Co. 17
FINAL
Lewis Co. 10
Preston 0
F/5
Lincoln 3
Elkins 3
SUSPENDED (Due to electrical issue; game will resume April 28 at Lincoln)
Bridgeport vs. Liberty - PPD
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lincoln 12
Elkins 5
FINAL (Cougars scored 9 runs in the 7th inning)
North Marion 13
Buckhannon-Upshur 5
FINAL
Lewis Co. 3
Preston 1
FINAL
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.