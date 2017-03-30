12 Sports Scores: March 30, 2017 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

12 Sports Scores: March 30, 2017

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Philip Barbour 1
Fairmont Sr. 2
FINAL

So. Harrison 2
Braxton Co. 17
FINAL

Lewis Co. 10
Preston 0
F/5

Lincoln 3
Elkins 3
SUSPENDED (Due to electrical issue; game will resume April 28 at Lincoln)

Bridgeport vs. Liberty - PPD

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lincoln 12
Elkins 5
FINAL (Cougars scored 9 runs in the 7th inning)

North Marion 13
Buckhannon-Upshur 5
FINAL

Lewis Co. 3
Preston 1
FINAL

