12 Sports Scores: March 30, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Philip Barbour 1

Fairmont Sr. 2

FINAL

So. Harrison 2

Braxton Co. 17

FINAL



Lewis Co. 10

Preston 0

F/5



Lincoln 3

Elkins 3

SUSPENDED (Due to electrical issue; game will resume April 28 at Lincoln)



Bridgeport vs. Liberty - PPD

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lincoln 12

Elkins 5

FINAL (Cougars scored 9 runs in the 7th inning)

North Marion 13

Buckhannon-Upshur 5

FINAL



Lewis Co. 3

Preston 1

FINAL