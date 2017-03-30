Read Aloud Monongalia County Holds 17th Annual Used Book Sale

Read Aloud Monongalia County is hosting its 17th annual used book sale.

Thursday evening was the pre-sale.

Proceeds from this event go toward supporting book clubs in county schools, a reading program at Bartlett House, and an author kit that circulates around the schools.

"We have a wonderful set of volunteers that sort, and haul, and variously get the books ready to sale, and then we have a nice community of supporters that come and buy the books," said Alan Collins, Treasurer of Read Aloud Mon County. "So people donate their books, they come and buy other people's books, and they come back and donate the books that they bought last year, and so we cycle these books through the community for probably a few years."

The Book Sale will be going on March 31- April 2 and April 7-9 at 1191 Pineview Drive in the office complex across from the Holiday Inn.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.