Tuscan Sun Spa & Salon Holds Miracle for Maggie Event

Thursday evening Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon hosted a fundraiser for one of its young employees.

Maggie Otto, 29, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Miracle for Maggie event is helping her with treatment costs and loss of income.

The fundraiser featured specified spa and salon services at discounted prices and all proceeds were donated directly to Maggie.

"We feel it's important for every body to think about it. As young as she is, 29, She got it examined and it was cancer, so, we're having a benefit. She has a little girl, and the community has just come in and we're lined up out the door," said Cheri Satterfield, owner.

"I'm totally blown away, I never expected this, especially only being here for about a month before I found out. So, it just means a lot to me that so many people care so much, without really even knowing me," said Maggie Otto, cosmetologist at Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon.

Other local businesses donated items to raffle at the event. Proceeds from the raffle also went to Maggie and Direct donations were made as well. So far, the fundraiser has raised $5,000.