Glenville State's Stephens Recognized by WBCA

After winning a Mountain East Conference regular season title and earning an NCAA Tournament berth, Glenville State women's basketball coach Kim Stephens made the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 List.

Stephens led the Pioneers to a first-place finish in the MEC in her first season as head coach. The Lady Pioneers' season ended with a loss to California (Pa.) in the first round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional.

The WBCA Thirty Under 30 list was created to recognize up-and-coming women's basketball coaches at all levels of the game. Read more about the full list here.