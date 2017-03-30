Davis & Elkins College Inauguration Day

Davis & Elkins College, the community, and guests came together this week for the inauguration of President Chris A. Wood.

The journey began with a community service project and worship service. Throughout the week sports, academics, and student life were highlighted in celebration of the College.

Thursday marked the inauguration of Davis & Elkins College’s 15th President. President Chris A. Wood was honored by remarks from the higher education community, Davis & Elkins College Board of Trustees, alumni, elected officials, students, faculty and staff.

Wood emphasizes that the vision for the college is not an idea set in stone, but one that takes the efforts of faculty, staff, students, trustees and the community working together.

Congratulations President Wood and good luck.