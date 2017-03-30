Morrison-Novakovic Center Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The official dedication ceremony for the Morrison-Novakovic Center for Faith and Public Policy at Davis & Elkins College was held Thursday at noon as part of Inauguration Week for the College’s 15th President Chris A. Wood.

The Center opened in fall 2016 and provides an open space where students, faculty, visiting scholars, and others can explore issues of faith, and social and public policy beyond what is learned in the classroom.

“D&E itself has propelled me into a direction I couldn’t imagine being part of,” said Sierra Carney a senior at Davis & Elkins College. “I didn’t, it’s more than just a college. It’s given me a blueprint of how I want to live my life and this house is an extension of that.”

Under the guidance of Dr. Bryan Wagoner, assistant professor of philosophy and religious studies, the students will assist with leadership and programming revolving around faith, traditions, public policy, ethics, sustainability and service.

The Center will offer a unique form of study for students who are looking to pursue knowledge above and beyond their institutionalized education.