Volunteer Fire Departments Upset About Senate Bill Being Killed

One senate bill getting tabled is leaving the future of volunteer fire departments uncertain.

Senate Bill 168 was killed by house leader Mitch Carmichael and now volunteer fire departments around our state are looking for answers.

The Shinnston Fire Department is all volunteer, and firemen said they needed the increased funds to be able to keep serving their community to the best of their ability.

"This bill has actually been brought up a bunch of different ways over the last several sessions and we really thought it had a chance to get through so when they killed this bill led by the insurance lobbyists it really decreases our ability to provide adequate service for our communities," said Derek McIntyre, fire chief.

Without the bill and the prospect of increased funding, the Shinnston Fire Department said they will have to look to other resources for money.