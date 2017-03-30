West Virginia Dance Company Visits Barbour County

Barbour County elementary and high school students hosted the West Virginia Dance Company Thursday.

Barbour County schools received partial grant funding to invite the dance company to perform and teach culture through dance.

Zoe Payne, a Philip Barbour High School student council representative and avid dancer, connected the school system with the dance company.

“I think it’s important that we bring them in and show them, our students, what they can bring to the table and what cultures are important,” said Payne. “It would be really great to provide some more cultural experiences to our school and student body.”

The event provided students with a cultural experience including seven performances highlighting areas around the world.

Each continent was represented through dance and students were given a small presentation on the meaning of the movements and how they relate to the continent represented.

