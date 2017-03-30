Swim for a Cure to Raise Money For Local Swim Team and Charity

Fighting cancer takes communities coming together and raising awareness.

The Harrison County YMCA will host a "Swim for a Cure Night" tomorrow.

The event raises money by challenging swimmers to get a sponsor to pledge a dollar amount for each lap.

It will run from 5-8 p.m. at the Harrison County YMCA.

"What it is we donate half the proceeds to the Hayst Swim Team and then half of it goes to the American Cancer Society and what it is is we ask kids on our team to get sponsors or to just ask for donations from families and friends," said Breanna Knicely, aquatics director and swim coach.

The community can still donate to "Swim for a Cure" and is invited to come out and support the swimmers Friday night.