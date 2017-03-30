United Hospital Receives New Technology to Help Fight Prostate Cancer

Studies show one in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Men often don't get screened early enough, so the cancer can become serious for some.

A new machine at United Hospital Center is making early detection possible.

UHC is the only hospital in North Central West Virginia offering an MRI/Ultrasound machine called Fusion Biopsy.

"The whole point of basically screening for prostate cancer and having the UroNav here at UHC is to help us more accurately find lesions and hopefully means we can find it earlier which means we can treat it sooner and basically reduce the morbidity associated with any treatments of prostate cancer," said Dr. Oluyemi Akin-Olugabade.



Doctors said they're hopeful the new machine will help detect prostate cancer earlier and lead to better outcomes.