New Technology to Help Solve Sexual Assault Cold Cases

West Virginia Law Enforcement and County Prosecutors gathered Wednesday at Stonewall Resort in Lewis County to learn about the new technologies used in solving sexual assault cold cases.



25 counties are already taking part in the pilot program called the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. This program allocates more resources to test DNA evidence that has been stored for many years.



"Every state that's presenting these old kits to the labs they're finding old cases that have been cold for 20 or 30 years they're able to track down who the assailant actually was they're able to link different assaults together and have actually been able to track down serial killers through that," said Christina Flanigan, Lewis County prosecutor.



"Testing the kits really helps identify serial offenders sometimes crossing state lines sometimes moving from city to city within a state and so it's a real opportunity to bring justice to survivors for cases that happened a very long time ago," said Rebecca Campbell, psychology professor.



Law enforcement officers learned new interviewing techniques on Thursday that will help them get the facts from a traumatized victim.



Campbell continued, "When they were working with a victim ten or fifteen years ago maybe she couldn't tell her story in a perfect linear sequence they would say hey I don't know whether or not I believe her now we know from science that that is really a common way the victim tell stories because of the way trauma affects the brain."



Monongalia County has already submitted its sexual assault kits and is on the verge of possibly solving nearly 100 cases.



"We sent, I can't remember the exact number maybe 243 untested kits to Marshall University as that pilot program. We just got word back from Marshall University that we have 94 DNA samples from those kits," said Detective Larry Hasley, Morgantown Police Department.



Morgantown Police Detective Larry Hasley says that's bad news for those who thought they got away with sexually assaulting their victims.



"I would hope that they should be nervous because we're going to come after them," continued Detective Hasley.