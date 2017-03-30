National Doctors Day

Doctors and health care professionals know how to keep us healthy and time was taken Thursday to honor their work.

Thursday, March 30 is National Doctor's Day.

Patients and doctors both show appreciation for the day by honoring the profession and what it means to them.

Doctors said its the history behind the day and the continued advancements in health care that deserve all the recognition.

"Well it was on this day in 1842 that Dr. Long was the first surgeon to use ether to remove a tumor in the neck of a patient and from 1933 on it became a day to really honor physicians for their work and their dedication," said Dr. Mark Povroznik, United Hospital Center.

Doctors celebrated the day with a special lunch.