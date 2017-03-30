City of Grafton Hosts 'Operation Beautification'

The City of Grafton is encouraging residents to clean up their properties for cash.



It is hosting 'Operation Beautification', awarding two residents who show they have completed home improvement projects. Projects can include cutting or trimming trees, removing dilapidated buildings or throwing away junk.



Participants must submit before and after photos and fill out paperwork at city hall. First prize is $500 and second prize is $250.

"Any type of improvement that they see, it's a win win for the community. It's a win obviously for them and it's a win for the city, so they get some return on their investment," said Kevin Stead, Grafton City Manager.

Projects must be completed no later than September 30. For more information, contact Grafton City Hall at 304-265-1412.