Children's Consignment Sale to Benefit East Dale Elementary School

The Children's Consignment Sale of Fairmont returns Friday to benefit East Dale Elementary School.

Children's clothing for infants up to size 16 for girls and 20 for boys will be sold along with items like toys, games, strollers and cribs. Items for sale are new or gently used.



Event Coordinator Kerri Childs said this event typically raises between $4,000 and $6,000 for East Dale Elementary.

"Before we actually started donating our money to East Dale, they weren't able to fund the field trips and the kids actually didn't get to go on any, so the kids get all excited. The kids get to go to places like the zoo, they've been to the game farm, Carnegie Science Center, each grade does something different." said Childs.



The event will take place at the new armory off of Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.