Fairmont 101 Applications Being Accepted

The City of Fairmont is hosting its annual information sessions about each of its departments.



Fairmont 101 is now in its 15 year and is designed to teach residents about how city departments work, while introducing participants to city leaders.



Applications are now being accepted for sessions that will be held in the morning on the first and third Thursdays from April through July.

"I think that there's kind of a blur between what the city does and what the county does so I think that this kind of helps distinguish that too, and it also gives really good contacts so if you end up having a question or a problem, you will get the contact information that you need," said Hanna Weaver, Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Fairmont.



To apply for Fairmont 101, click here.