Fairmont Community Youth Development Center to Offer Free Prom Items

A non-profit organization in Fairmont is helping students feel beautiful for prom.



The Fairmont Community Youth Development Center is offering free prom dresses, tuxedos, shoes and accessories.



The organization will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. through prom season to view the items.



The organization said this is one way folks can support the organization and give back to others.

"I feel like every girl deserves to feel beautiful and I feel like it's not just for the actual child too, it's the parents as well. It's a hard position to be in when you're not able to afford the best sometimes and for someone who is more fortunate to be able to give is the number one act of God and love and I think it's something beautiful to be part of," said Micheal Washington.



The Fairmont Community Youth Development Center is at 612 Madison Street in Fairmont.