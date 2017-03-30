New West Virginia State Police Building Now Open

A new building for the West Virginia State Police is now open.
It houses the Fairmont Detachment and Troop One headquarters that was previously located in Shinnston.
The new facility is located is 320 Lafayette Street off of Morgantown Avenue and near the new armory.
Residents are asked to report to this building for any business with the Fairmont Detachment or Troop One headquarters.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.