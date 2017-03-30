Members of Fairview Fire Department Accused of Covering Up Accident

Three members of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department were charged in connection with "conspiring to cover up a vehicle accident," according to court documents.

Steven Gillespie, the chief of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department, Joey Gillespie and Mark Wolfe, both members of the FVFD, and John Dobbins, a tow truck driver, have all been charged, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

The accident happened Saturday on Crossroads Road, at approximately 1:15 a.m., deputies said. Steven Gillespie allegedly struck a guardrail while "believed to be intoxicated," and Joey Gillespie reported a vehicle accident. Joey Gillespie then told 911 it was only a disabled vehicle and that no law enforcement was needed to respond.

Steven Gillespie also told 911 officials he was on scene and that a tow truck had already been contacted to tow the disabled vehicle, deputies said. Wolfe was also on scene.

Dobbins towed the damaged vehicle to the Gillespie's residence, deputies said.

Steven Gillespie was booked into the North Central Regional Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, obstructing an officer, failure to report an accident, and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor offense against the state.

Wolfe is charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and obstructing an officer.