WVU Event Empowers Young Girls

March is Women's History Month and Wednesday WVU's Provost office held a 'When I Grow Up Fair' for girls.

The event was a celebration of future history makers and the University's 150th birthday.

It included multiple interactive booths that included musical instruments, a 3D printer, science experiments and more.

Ann Claycomb, Assistant Vice President for Strategic and Academic Communication in the Office of the Provost, said it's important to not just tell girls they can be anything but to also show them.

"There are obviously the stereotypes that still persist in some fields and in some areas that 'oh girls don't do that' but I think it's more about you can know a girl can be anything or do anything, but to see it is different," Claycomb said.

Also in attendance, WVU women's soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown, she let future soccer players try on her championship ring.