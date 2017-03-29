Monongalia County Officials Concerned About Alcohol Tax

Taxes on alcohol can generate large sums of money for local and state governments.

During Wednesday evening's Community Leadership Forum in Morgantown, community members and government officials expressed concern regarding nonpayment of alcohol tax revenue they said was raised by the county.

County Commissioner Tom Bloom said some cities in Monongalia County haven't received money from alcohol taxes in months.

"And the fluctuation is just too great," said Bloom. "As I said we went over six months without getting one penny. And clearly I know a couple people who drank during football season in the county."

Bloom said officials in the county will work together and with the State Tax Office to get the issue resolved.