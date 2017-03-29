Lewis County BOE Auctions Off Several Unused Properties

Lewis County Board of Education Auctioned off the old bus garage and the Alum Bridge Elementary and adjacent lot to the school.

The Weston bus garage sold Wednesday for $159,000, while Alum Bridge Elementary and an adjacent lot combined sold for $38,000.

With recent cuts in state funding to Lewis County Schools, board members say there is a need for the money from the sales.

John Butcher, a Lewis County native who purchased the old bus garage, says there is a lot of history in the garage and sees value in the property.

“I bought it for an investment. I’m basically going to use it for storage, just the property I thought was a good buy,” said Butcher.

The BOE said the auction went smoothly and that Kaufman Realty and Auctions of West Virginia did an excellent job with the sale.

“Lewis County is looking into putting this money in the general fund to help us with other needs and facilities,” said Paul Derico, Lewis County BOE President.

Craig Snyder purchased both Alum Bridge Elementary and adjacent lot.

The BOE will be able to add $197,000 to its general fund from the sales to further the education of Lewis County students.