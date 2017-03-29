Honda Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Sr. Boys' Basketball

For the second year in a row, David Retton and the Polar Bears are boys basketball state champs. It’s the first time in program history that the Polar Bears have won back-to-back titles.

During their pursuit of history, they never talked about repeating. Their goal was simply to get better every day.

“We tried to restate that in a different way, in a positive way, and put the target on other people, and I think our guys played that way throughout the year," said Retton.

In a remarkable state championship game, the Polar Bears overcame double-digit deficits twice to beat Chapmanville Regional. The Polar Bears made key plays at the right moments, and came out on top.

“I feel like we just came together as a team, and just had a thought – ‘we’re not losing this game,’" said sophomore guard Jalen Bridges. "The enthusiasm picked way up, and I think that’s what did it.”

Retton thought the Polar Bears would play their best game of the season in Charleston. They didn’t. But because they played like a team, they still persevered for the second year in a row.

“I don’t want to take away anything from our guys and our team last year, but this is just as if not even sweeter," said Retton. "It takes five guys. It takes all those guys in that locker room to make it work, and they made it work at a very, very high level, consistently, throughout the season.”